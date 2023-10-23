IRM Energy IPO: Latest GMP, subscription, how to check allotment status

IRM Energy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of IRM Energy Limited received strong response from investors across all categories. As per the IRM Energy IPO subscription status available on BSE website, the public issue got subscribed 27.05 times. Now, investors and market observers are eagerly awaiting IRM Energy IPO allotment date, which is most likely on Monday or Wednesday, provide the company follows T+3 rule of listing. Meanwhile, grey market has remained steady on IRM Energy IPO. According to marekt observers share of IRM Energy Limited are available at a premium of ₹45 to ₹48 per equity share in grey market today.

IRM Energy IPO GMP

Market observers said that IRM Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is around ₹48, which is unchanged from its weekend grey market premium. They said that dip in grey market sentiments can be attributed to sell off pressure in Indian stock market for the last three straight sessions. They said that IRM Energy IPO GMP may improve once there is trend reversal in secondary market.

IRM Energy IPO subscription status

As per the information available on BSE website, IRM Energy IPO got subscribed 27.05 times wheres its retail portion got subscribed 9.29 times. The public issue got subscribed 48.34 times in NII category while it got subscribed 44.73 times in QIB segment.

ICICI Bank, Yes Bank among other banking stocks in focus after Q2 results

IRM Energy IPO allotment date

In case, the company follows T+3 rule of IPO listing , then in that case IRM Energy IPO allotment date falls either on 23rd October 2023 or 25th October 2023 as 24th October 2023 is stock market holiday for Dussehra festival. However, if the company follows normal listing procedure, then in that case the most likely IRM Energy IPO allotment date would be 27th October 2023.

IRM Energy IPO allotment status

After finalisation of share allotment, an applicant would be able to check IRM Energy IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of registrar — Link Intime India Private Ltd. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!