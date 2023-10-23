IRM Energy IPO: Latest GMP, subscription, how to check allotment status
IRM Energy IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹45 to ₹48 in grey market today, say market observers
IRM Energy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of IRM Energy Limited received strong response from investors across all categories. As per the IRM Energy IPO subscription status available on BSE website, the public issue got subscribed 27.05 times. Now, investors and market observers are eagerly awaiting IRM Energy IPO allotment date, which is most likely on Monday or Wednesday, provide the company follows T+3 rule of listing. Meanwhile, grey market has remained steady on IRM Energy IPO. According to marekt observers share of IRM Energy Limited are available at a premium of ₹45 to ₹48 per equity share in grey market today.
