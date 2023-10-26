IRM Energy IPO listing: IRM Energy share price debuts at 5.5% discount at ₹477.25 on NSE
IRM Energy share price listed at a discount on bourses, 5.49% lower than issue price. Grey market premium indicated higher listing price for IRM Energy.
IRM Energy listing date: IRM Energy share price was listed on the bourses at a discount on Thursday. On the NSE, IRM Energy share price was listed at ₹477.25 per share, 5.49% lower than the issue price of ₹505, and on the BSE, IRM Energy share price was listed at ₹479 per share.
