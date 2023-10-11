IRM Energy IPO opens on October 18, price band set at ₹480-505 per share
IRM Energy IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, October 18, and closes on Friday, October 20. The allocation to anchor investors for IRM Energy IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 17. IRM Energy IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹480 to ₹505 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
