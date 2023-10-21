IRM Energy IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as focus shifts on allotment date
IRM Energy IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹45 to rs 48 in grey market today, say market observers
IRM Energy IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering of IRM Energy Limited ended on Friday, 20th October 2023. In thre days of bidding from 18th Octover to 20th October 2023, IRM Energy IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received strong response by investors across categories. However, due to weakness in secondary market for last three straight sessions, grey market sentiments has gone down in regard to IRM Energy IPO. According to market observers, shares of IRM Energy Limited are available at a premium of ₹45 to rs 48 in grey market today.
