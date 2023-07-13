Is India’s public offering market buzzing again?

After two months of a dry spell at the beginning of 2023, the primary market has seen the action pick up. Nine initial public offerings (IPOs) have hit the markets since March alongside a broader revival in the secondary market. Now, with Indian equities scaling new highs on account of stable macroeconomic indicators, strong corporate earnings and unabated foreign portfolio investment flows, market participants expect the IPO sentiment to change gears. The IPO pipeline is booming with 44 issues waiting in the wings to raise ₹48,879 crore, and another 26 awaiting the market regulator’s approval. This will keep the D-street busy—but will these issues be received with the same enthusiasm as seen earlier?