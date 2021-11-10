Is the valuation premium in internet IPOs justified?

Still, to justify the valuations some of the newbies are seeking, high growth has to follow for several years. Take Policybazaar, which is valued at 48 times its last revenues and which has nearly doubled revenues in the last two years. On current valuations, it will take a five-fold increase in revenues for its valuation multiple to fall to 10—about twice that of ICICI Lombard General today. Whether it can make that journey, and at what speed, will influence how the market responds to such valuation in the medium term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}