Italian Edibles IPO allotment date: Italian Edibles IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 8). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Italian Edibles IPO allotment status on the Italian Edibles IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Friday, February 9 those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence tomorrow as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Italian Edibles IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, February 12 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Italian IPO, you can do a Italian IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can do an online Italian IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the Italian Edibles IPO - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Italian Edibles IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "Italian Edibles IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Italian Edibles IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Italian Edibles IPO subscription status

Italian Edibles IPO subscription status was 154.43 times on day 4. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 120.62 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 177.37 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

On day 3, Italian Edibles IPO subscription status was 34.12 times, and on day 2, the issue was subscribed 16.25 times. Italian Edibles IPO subscription status on day 1 was 4.42 times.

Italian Edibles IPO details

Italian Edibles Limited IPO price band was set at ₹68 apiece. Italian Edibles IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 02, and closed on Wednesday, February 07. Italian Edibles IPO lot size consisted of 2,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Italian Edibles IPO comprises a fresh issue of 39,20,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹26.66 crore. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net funds from the offering for the following purposes: setting up the planned manufacturing unit; paying back certain loans; covering increased working capital needs; and general corporate expenses.

Italian Edibles IPO's sole book running lead manager (BRLM) is First Overseas Capital Ltd.

Italian Edibles IPO GMP today

Italian Edibles IPO GMP or grey market premium is +15, similar to previous two sessions. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Italian Edibles share price was indicated at ₹83 apiece, which is 22.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹68, as per investorgain.com analysts.

Based on last 11 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹20, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

