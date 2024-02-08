Italian Edibles IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP steady, steps to check Italian IPO allotment status
Italian Edibles IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the Italian Edibles IPO allotment status on the registrar portal. Refunds will be initiated for applicants who were not given shares.
Italian Edibles IPO allotment date: Italian Edibles IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 8). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Italian Edibles IPO allotment status on the Italian Edibles IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
