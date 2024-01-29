Italian Edibles IPO announces price band at ₹68 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more
Italian Edibles Limited IPO price band set at ₹68 apiece, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The IPO will open for subscription on February 02 and close on February 07.
Italian Edibles Limited IPO price band has been set at ₹68 apiece. Italian Edibles IPO will open for subscription on Friday, February 02, and close on Wednesday, February 07. Italian Edibles IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 6.8 times the face value of ₹10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started