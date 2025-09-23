Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of technology services and solutions provider Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd ended on Monday with decent response. The focus now shifts towards Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 18 to 22, and Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment is expected to be 23 September 2025, while the IPO listing date is September 25. Ivalue Infosolutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 24 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors on the same day.

Investors can check Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Ivalue Infosolutions IPO registrar.

To check Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment status online.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Ivalue Infosolutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Ivalue Infosolutions Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Ivalue Infosolutions Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP Today Ivalue Infosolutions shares are showing a tepid trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Ivalue Infosolutions shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP today signals a flat debut of shares at ₹299 apiece, which is at par to its IPO price.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on September 18 and closed on September 22. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment date is today, September 23, and the IPO listing date is September 25. Ivalue Infosolutions shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO price band is set at ₹284 to ₹299 per share. The company raised ₹560.29 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.87 crore equity shares.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO has been subscribed 1.82 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.28 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.18 times subscription.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO registrar.