iValue Infosolutions IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

iValue Infosolutions IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of iValue Infosolutions Limited has hit the Indian primary market today, and the iValue Infosolutions IPO subscription will remain open until 22 September 2025. This means the iValue Infosolutions IPO date is Thursday to Monday. The company has fixed the iValue Infosolutions IPO price band at ₹284 to ₹299 per equity share. The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹560.29 crore, which is entirely reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

Meanwhile, iValue Infosolutions' IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market today, which is Re 1 higher than yesterday's iValue Infosolutions IPO GMP of ₹20. This means iValue Infosolutions IPO GMP today is ₹21, which signals around a 7% listing gain for potential investors.

iValue Infosolutions subscription status Bidding for the iValue Infosolutions IPO will begin today at 10:00 AM. Bidders can apply to the iValue Infosolutions IPO from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM during trading days from September 18 to September 22, 2025.

iValue Infosolutions IPO details in 10 points 1] iValue Infosolutions IPO GMP today: Market observers say the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market today.

2] iValue Infosolutions IPO price: The company's declared price band for this public issue is ₹284 to ₹299 per equity share.

3] iValue Infosolutions IPO date: The book build issue opened on 18 September 2025 and will remain open until 22 September 2025.

4] iValue Infosolutions IPO size: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹560.29 crore from its initial offer, which is entirely reserved for OFS.

5] iValue Infosolutions IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 50 company shares.

6] iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 23 September 2025.

7] iValue Infosolutions IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] iValue Infosolutions IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Share listing can be expected on 25 September 2025.

9] iValue Infosolutions IPO lead manager: IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

iValue Infosolutions IPO: Apply or not? Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, SBI Capital Securities said, 'At the upper price band of ₹299, the IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 18.8x on post-issue capital. IISL is more than a distributor; it is a value-added solutions aggregator expected to play a structural role in India’s enterprise IT landscape. Its business model benefits from ecosystem stickiness, strong OEM partnerships, and alignment with high-growth IT spending categories. These services are expected to grow at double-digit CAGRs in India, driven by digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and AI/cloud-native workloads adoption. The company is expected to be a key beneficiary of the trend. We recommend investors SUBSCRIBE to the issue at the cutoff price."

"The company is in the business of technology solution services. It commands a monopoly in its segment and has posted steady growth in its top and bottom lines. The public issue is reasonably priced, and looking at the current positive mood in the secondary market, high-risk investors may apply for the public issue for listing gains and may hold the stock if they have a long-term view," said Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst.