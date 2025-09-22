Ivalue Infosolutions IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy Limited hit the Indian primary market on 18 September 2025, and the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscription will remain open until 22 September 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply for the public issue. The company has fixed the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO price band at ₹284 to ₹299 per equity share. The mainboard IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹560.29 crore, which is entirely for offer for sale (OFS).

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market today. Ivalue Infosolutions' IPO GMP today is ₹3, which signals a one per cent listing gain for potential investors.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscription status By 11:36 AM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 1.03 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 1.05 times, whereas its NII segment had been filled 0.71 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 1.22 times.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, SBI Capital Securities said, 'At the upper price band of ₹299, the IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 18.8x on post-issue capital. IISL is more than a distributor; it is a value-added solutions aggregator expected to play a structural role in India’s enterprise IT landscape. Its business model benefits from ecosystem stickiness, strong OEM partnerships, and alignment with high-growth IT spending categories. These services are expected to grow at double-digit CAGRs in India, driven by digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and adoption of AI/cloud-native workloads. The company is expected to be a key beneficiary of the trend. We recommend investors SUBSCRIBE to the issue at the cutoff price."

"The company is in the business of technology solution services. It commands a monopoly in its segment and has posted steady growth in its top and bottom lines. The public issue is reasonably priced, and looking at the current positive mood in the secondary market, high-risk investors may apply for the public issue for listing gains and may hold the stock if they have a long-term view," said Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO details The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹560.29 crore from its initial offer, which is entirely reserved for OFS. A bidder can apply in lots; one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 50 company shares. KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

The most likely Ivalue Infosolutions IPO allotment date is 23 September 2025, whereas the most likely Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing date is 25 September 2025.