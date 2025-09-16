Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: The issue opens for subscription on 18 September, 2025.From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

The subscription period for the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO begins on September 18, 2025, and ends on September 22, 2025.

On September 23, 2025, the allocation for the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

2. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Size The Ivalue Infosolutions IPO is a ₹560.29 crore book build issue. The entire issue is a ₹560.29 crore offer to sell 1.87 crore shares.

3. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: Price Band The pricing range or price band for Taurian MPS's initial public offering is ₹162.00 to ₹171.00 per share.

4.Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: Lot Size and subscription amount 800 is the lot size for an application. Retail individual investors must deposit a minimum of ₹2,73,600.00 (1,600 shares) (based on the higher price). For HNI, the minimum lot size investment is three lots (2,400 shares), or ₹4,10,400.

5.Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: Listing details The tentative listing date for Ivalue Infosolutions' IPO is set for September 25, 2025, and it will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

6. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: Lead bankers and registrar of the issue Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the issue registrar, while IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager.

7. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: Objectives of the Issue Since the issue is the offer for sale, the proceeds will go to the sellers of shares in the IPO

8.About Ivalue Infosolutions With a focus on accuracy, performance, and customer service, Taurian MPS Limited was founded in June 2010 and produces and distributes crushing and screening equipment for mining and construction. It offers top-notch, cutting-edge technology for difficult terrains.

9. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: Financials Between the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, and the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2024, Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd. had a 19% increase in sales and a 21% increase in profit after tax or net profit.

10. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO: Key risks Ivalue Infosolutions is dependent on OEMs, which are global technology brands,for our offerings. In Fiscal 2024, it derived a significant part of its Gross Sales Billed to the Customers from providing technology solutions and services for its top 10 OEMs, accounting to 65.43% of its total Gross Sales Billed to the Customers.

Any delay or failure on the part of such OEMs for providing such products, its failure to maintain its relationships with OEMs, or any material changes in the pricing, volume or other terms of existing agreements with such OEMs could materially and adversely affect Ivalue Infosolutions business, profitability and reputation