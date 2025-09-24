Subscribe

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP in focus ahead of listing on Thursday; here's what grey market signals

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO closes with bids for 2.38 crore shares against 1.31 crore offered, reflecting a 1.82 times subscription. The grey market signals a muted debut expected at 299. Weak demand stems from the entire offer being a sale with no funds going to the company.

A Ksheerasagar
Published24 Sep 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP in focus ahead of listing on Thursday; here's what grey market signals
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP in focus ahead of listing on Thursday; here's what grey market signals(Pixabay)

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP in focus: As the allotment of Ivalue Infosolutions IPO concluded, investors’ attention shifts towards the potential listing gains of the stock, which is set to debut on the Indian stock market tomorrow, September 25.

Advertisement

The expected listing gains, gauged through the grey market, suggest that the stock might make a muted debut. According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO stands at 0 per share as of today. This indicates that Ivalue Infosolutions IPO shares are likely to list at the same level as the issue price or possibly at a discount.

Also Read | Epack Prefab IPO day 1: Here's GMP, subscription status - apply or not?

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO details

The IPO, during its bidding period between September 18 and 22, received bids for 2.38 crore shares against an offer of 1.31 crore shares, resulting in a subscription of 1.82 times. The non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 1.6 times, while the retail portion was booked 1.28 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, however, was subscribed 3.18 times.

Advertisement

The modest response from investors was due to the issue being a complete offer for sale worth 560.29 crore, with no proceeds flowing into the company. Promoters Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma, Srinivasan Sriram, and Hilda Sunil Pillai, along with investor Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, offloaded their stakes.

Also Read | Atlanta Electricals IPO receives over 70 times bids on third day. Check GMP

The company expects the listing to enhance its visibility and brand image while also creating a public market for its equity shares in India.

About the company

Incorporated in 2008, Ivalue Infosolutions Limited is a technology services and solutions provider focused on enterprise digital transformation, with operations across India, the SAARC region, and Southeast Asia. The company works with 109 global technology partners and more than 800 system integrators, offering solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, data management, and AI. Its ecosystem includes marquee names such as Google Cloud, Splunk, Nutanix, and Check Point.

Advertisement
Also Read | Atlanta Electricals IPO Day 3: Here's GMP, subscription status and review.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
IPOIPOsGrey MarketGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOIvalue Infosolutions IPO GMP in focus ahead of listing on Thursday; here's what grey market signals
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks