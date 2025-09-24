Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP in focus ahead of listing on Thursday; here's what grey market signals

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP in focus: As the allotment of Ivalue Infosolutions IPO concluded, investors’ attention shifts towards the potential listing gains of the stock, which is set to debut on the Indian stock market tomorrow, September 25.

The expected listing gains, gauged through the grey market, suggest that the stock might make a muted debut. According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO stands at ₹0 per share as of today. This indicates that Ivalue Infosolutions IPO shares are likely to list at the same level as the issue price or possibly at a discount.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO details The IPO, during its bidding period between September 18 and 22, received bids for 2.38 crore shares against an offer of 1.31 crore shares, resulting in a subscription of 1.82 times. The non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 1.6 times, while the retail portion was booked 1.28 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, however, was subscribed 3.18 times.

The modest response from investors was due to the issue being a complete offer for sale worth ₹560.29 crore, with no proceeds flowing into the company. Promoters Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma, Srinivasan Sriram, and Hilda Sunil Pillai, along with investor Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, offloaded their stakes.

The company expects the listing to enhance its visibility and brand image while also creating a public market for its equity shares in India.

About the company Incorporated in 2008, Ivalue Infosolutions Limited is a technology services and solutions provider focused on enterprise digital transformation, with operations across India, the SAARC region, and Southeast Asia. The company works with 109 global technology partners and more than 800 system integrators, offering solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, data management, and AI. Its ecosystem includes marquee names such as Google Cloud, Splunk, Nutanix, and Check Point.

