iValue Infosolutions IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

iValue Infosolutions IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Thursday, September 18). iValue Infosolutions, backed by Creador, specializes in enterprise technology solutions by providing tailored offerings focused on securing and managing digital applications and data.

Advertisement

The company mainly supports large enterprises on their digital transformation journeys by collaborating with system integrators and OEMs to identify, recommend, and implement solutions that guarantee the performance, availability, scalability, and security of applications and data.

Established in 2008, iValue operates in eight locations across India and has an international presence in six markets: Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Cambodia, and Kenya.

As of March 31, 2025, iValue's network comprised 109 OEM partners, including prominent names like Check Point, Forcepoint, Hitachi, Tenable, Yubico, Imperva, Arista, Splunk, Nutanix, and Google Cloud.

Also Read | iValue Infosolutions IPO: Here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Here are the 10 key things to know about iValue Infosolutions IPO iValue Infosolutions IPO date: iValue IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, September 18, and closes on Monday, September 22.

Advertisement

iValue Infosolutions IPO price band: iValue IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹284 to ₹299 per equity share of face value of ₹2.

iValue Infosolutions IPO lot size: iValue IPO lot size is 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for iValue IPO is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday, September 17).

iValue Infosolutions IPO details: iValue IPO incorporates an Offer for Sale (OFS) of as many as 1.87 crore equity shares, each with a face value of ₹2, being offered by existing stakeholders. Creador’s affiliate, Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, plans to divest 1.10 crore shares.

Advertisement

Promoter shareholders Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma, and Srinivasan Sriram, along with promoter group member Hilda Sunil Pillai, will collectively sell 38 lakh shares. Furthermore, eight individual shareholders will participate in the OFS.

iValue Infosolutions IPO objective: The purpose of the offer is to attain the advantages of having the equity shares listed on the stock exchanges; and to facilitate the offer for sale of a maximum of 18,738,958 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each by the selling shareholders.

Additionally, the company anticipates that the planned listing of its Equity shares will boost its visibility and brand image, as well as create a public market for the Equity Shares in India.

iValue Infosolutions IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, IValue IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, September 23 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, September 24 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. iValue Infosolutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 25.

Advertisement

Lead Manager and Registrar of iValue Infosolutions IPO: IIFL Capital Services Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the lead managers overseeing the issue, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

iValue Infosolutions IPO reservation: iValue IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

iValue Infosolutions IPO GMP today: iValue IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +15. This indicates Ivalue Infosolutions share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Advertisement

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of iValue Infosolutions share price was indicated at ₹314 apiece, which is 5.02% higher than the IPO price of ₹299.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.