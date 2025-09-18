Live Updates

iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP, price band, subscription status, other key details

  • iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: iValue Infosolutions IPO opens for subscription on September 18, with a price band of 284 to 299 per share. The offer includes an OFS of 1.87 crore shares. Listing is expected on BSE and NSE on September 25.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Sep 2025, 09:12:16 AM IST
iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: iValue Infosolutions IPO opens for subscription on September 18, with a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>284 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>299 per share.
iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: iValue Infosolutions IPO opens for subscription on September 18, with a price band of ₹284 to ₹299 per share. (Company Website)

iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: The iValue Infosolutions IPO, backed by Creador, will be available for subscription from September 18 to September 22. iValue Infosolutions IPO price band has been established between 284 and 299 per share. iValue Infosolutions IPO consists entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) involving 1.87 crore equity shares from promoters, investors, and individual shareholders, totaling 560 crore at the highest price point.

In this offering, Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, affiliated with the private equity firm Creador, plans to sell 1.10 crore equity shares, while the promoters will offer 38 lakh shares. As the whole issue is an OFS, all proceeds will go directly to the shareholders selling their shares, not to the company itself.

According to the company, the purpose of the iValue Infosolutions IPO is to gain the advantages of having its equity shares listed on the stock exchanges and to facilitate the sale for the shareholders.

iValue Infosolutions specializes in enterprise technology solutions, providing tailored solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data. It mainly supports large enterprises in their digital transformation endeavors by collaborating with system integrators and OEMs to pinpoint, suggest, and implement solutions that guarantee the performance, availability, scalability, and security of applications and data.

18 Sep 2025, 09:12:19 AM IST

iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Here's what GMP signals on first bidding day

iValue IPO GMP today or grey market premium is 15. This indicates Ivalue Infosolutions share price were trading at a premium of 15 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of iValue Infosolutions share price was indicated at 314 apiece, which is 5.02% higher than the IPO price of 299.

According to the recent grey market trends from the past four sessions, today's IPO GMP is on the rise and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP is 20, as per analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

