iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue subscribed 89% so far. GMP hints 1% listing gain. Should you apply or not?

iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of iValue Infosolutions Ltd achieved 89% subscription by the second day of bidding on Friday. The allotment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.22 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) showed 85% subscription, while the non-institutional investor category saw 55% subscription.

Creador-backed iValue Infosolutions IPO secured ₹168 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday.

The public offering, totaling ₹560 crore, will close on today, Monday, September 22. iValue Infosolutions IPO price band has been set between ₹284 and ₹299 each.

If priced at the upper limit, the company would be valued at approximately ₹1,600 crore. iValue Infosolutions IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.87 crore equity shares by promoters, an investor, and individual shareholders, amounting to ₹560 crore at the higher end of the price range.

iValue Infosolutions specializes in enterprise technology solutions, providing extensive, tailored solutions for the security and management of digital applications and data. iValue Infosolutions IPO GMP today is ₹3.

