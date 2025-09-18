iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP, price band, subscription status, other key details

iValue Infosolutions IPO Day 1 LIVE: The iValue Infosolutions IPO, backed by Creador, will be available for subscription from September 18 to September 22. iValue Infosolutions IPO price band has been established between ₹284 and ₹299 per share. iValue Infosolutions IPO consists entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) involving 1.87 crore equity shares from promoters, investors, and individual shareholders, totaling ₹560 crore at the highest price point.

In this offering, Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, affiliated with the private equity firm Creador, plans to sell 1.10 crore equity shares, while the promoters will offer 38 lakh shares. As the whole issue is an OFS, all proceeds will go directly to the shareholders selling their shares, not to the company itself.

According to the company, the purpose of the iValue Infosolutions IPO is to gain the advantages of having its equity shares listed on the stock exchanges and to facilitate the sale for the shareholders.

iValue Infosolutions specializes in enterprise technology solutions, providing tailored solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data. It mainly supports large enterprises in their digital transformation endeavors by collaborating with system integrators and OEMs to pinpoint, suggest, and implement solutions that guarantee the performance, availability, scalability, and security of applications and data.

