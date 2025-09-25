Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Listing: Technology services and solutions provider Ivalue Infosolutions shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received muted response. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing date is today, 25 September 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 18 to 22, and the IPO allotment date was September 23. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing date is today, September 25, and Ivalue Infosolutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, September 25, 2025, the equity shares of Ivalue Infosolutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, September 25, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and experts indicate a muted debut of shares. Here’s what Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP today signals.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP Today The trend for Ivalue Infosolutions shares in the unlisted market remains muted as the stock commands no GMP. According to market experts, Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Ivalue Infosolutions shares are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Listing Price Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP today signals a flat debut of shares at ₹299 apiece, which is at par to its IPO price.

Analysts also expect Ivalue Infosolutions shares to see a flat listing in the Indian stock market today.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The IPO was open for subscription from September 18 to September 22, and the IPO allotment date was September 23. Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing date is September 25, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹560.29 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.87 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹284 to ₹299 per share.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO was subscribed 1.82 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.28 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.18 times subscription.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO registrar.