Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing: Shares off to a muted start, debut at nearly 5% discount to issue price on BSE, NSE

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing: Mirroring the lacklustre demand for the public offer and weak trends in the grey market, Ivalue Infosolutions shares saw a tepid stock market debut. Ivalue Infosolutions share price listed at ₹284.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a discount of 4.70% to its issue price of ₹299.

Meanwhile, on the BSE, Ivalue Infosolutions shares debuted 4.68% lower than the issue price at ₹285.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO listing was poorer than market expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the listing, Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP was nil, signalling a flat start, at par with the issue price.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Details Ivalue Infosolutions also witnessed a muted demand for its initial public offering (IPO). During the three-day bidding process (between September 18 to September 22), Ivalue Infosolutions IPO garnered 1.82 times bids, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota booked the most at 3.18 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw 1.26 times bids while the retail segment received 1.28 times subscription.

The ₹560 crore IPO of Ivalue Infosolutions was entirely an offer for sale of 1.87 crore shares, priced in the range of ₹284 to ₹299 apiece. This means no funds raised will go to the company. Investors could apply for the issue in lots of 50 shares.

Before the opening of the IPO, the company raised ₹168.09 crore from anchor investors.

The allotment for the IPO was finalised on September 23, while the shares were credited to the demat accounts on September 24, with the refund also taking place on the same day for those investors who did not receive the allotment.

Incorporated in 2008, Ivalue Infosolutions is an enterprise technology solutions specialist, offering comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data.

It primarily serves large enterprises in their digital transformation by understanding their needs and working with System Integrators and OEMs to identify, recommend and deploy solutions meeting their requirements, aimed at ensuring performance, availability, scalability and security of digital applications and data.