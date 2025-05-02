Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP

Iware Supplychain Services IPO: Allotment for Iware Supplychain Services IPO, which opened on April 28 and closed on April 30, is expected to be out soon.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO is to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Kfin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar and GetFive Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Iware Supplychain Services IPO. SMC Global Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the Iware Supplychain Services initial public offering.

Since Kfin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar, investors can check allotment status on the website of the registrar or on the NSE.

Here are the steps to follow and check the status and GMP as focus shifts to listing:

Steps to check Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status online: Step 1: Go to the website of Registrat Kfin Technologies Limited and click the link: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select any of the link windows for getting the Iware Supplychain Services allotment status

Step 3: Select ‘Iware Supplychain Services Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following — DPID or Client ID/ Folio Number/ Demat number (DP ID)/ application number/ PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: Click the submit button

Similarly, investors can check Iware Supplychain Services IPO allotment status on the NSE:

Step 1: Click the Link https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select the option “Equity & SME IPO bid details”

Step 3: Select Symbol “IWARE” from the dropdown

Step 4: Enter PAN Number and Application Number

Step 5: Click submit

Iware Supplychain Services IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Iware Supplychain Services IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stood at +2 . This indicated that Iware Supplychain Services shares were available in the grey market at a ₹2 premium and market participants are expecting the listing of Iware Supplychain Services shares at around ₹97 apiece, which meant a premium of ₹2 or 2.11 per cent over the issue price of ₹95 apiece