Iware Supplychain Services IPO day 1: GMP, key dates, subscription status and other details you must know

Iware Supplychain Services IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Iware Supplychain Services kicked off for subscription on Monday, April 28, witnessed a decent demand on the first day of subscription. The three-day public offer will close for subscription on Wednesday, April 30.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO Subscription Status As of 3 pm on the first day of the issue, Iware Supplychain Services IPO was booked 0.26 times, with the retail portion subscribed 0.39 times and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion garnering 0.14 times bids.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO Price Band Iware Supplychain Services IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹95 per share. It consists of 28.56 lakh shares, with the company looking to raise ₹27.13 crore via the initial share sale.

Retail investors can apply for this SME IPO in lots of 1200 shares, with a minimum investment requirement of ₹1,14,000. The minimum lot size investment for high-net-worth investors is two lots or 2,400 shares, amounting to ₹2,28,000.

The company plans to use the funds raised via the IPO on capital expenditure for the construction of new industrial shed, funding capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO GMP According to Investorgain.com, the current grey market premium or GMP for Iware Supplychain Services IPO was nil. This means that the company shares were trading at par to the issue price.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO Listing Date The shares of Iware Supplychain Services IPO are slated to debut on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, May 6, 2025. But prior to that, the allotment of

Iware Supplychain Services IPO will likely take place of Friday, May 2 with credit of shares expected to happen on Monday, May 5. Those who would not receive the allotment, can also expect the initiation of refund on the same day.

About Iware Supplychain Services Iware Supplychain Services is an integrated pan-India logistics company primarily operating in five different types of services: (i) Warehousing, (ii) Transportation, (iii) Rake Handling Services, (iv) Business Auxiliary Services and (v) Rental Income.

The company operates out of various offices, spread across Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Iware Supplychain Services works with different clients who operate in different industries like Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Auto components, Sanitary-ware and etc.