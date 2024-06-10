ixigo IPO: 10 key risks investors should consider before subscribing to the ₹740-crore issue
ixigo IPO price band set at ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share. The company's revenue comes from ixigo trains, Confirmtkt app, ixigo-flights mobile app, and Abhibus app. It turned profitable in March 2023 but has very low earnings per share (EPS)
ixigo IPO: Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which operates the trip booking website ixigo, began subscriptions today (Monday, June 10) and end on Wednesday, June 12. ixigo IPO stated on Friday that it raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors ahead of its first public offering. ixigo revealed that its existing shareholders have sold shares worth little more than ₹176 crore in a pre-IPO transaction.
