ixigo IPO allotment date: The ixigo IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, June 13). The investors who have applied for the issue can check ixigo IPO allotment status today on ixigo IPO registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The ixigo IPO commenced subscription on Monday, June 10, and ended on Wednesday, June 12. On the final day of bidding, ixigo IPO subscription status was 98.34 times.

Investors can check the allocation basis to see if they have been allotted shares. The IPO allotment status also indicates the number of shares awarded. The corporation will begin the return procedure for applicants who were not issued shares. Shares will be transferred to the chosen beneficiaries' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, June 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday.

ixigo IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18.

View Full Image ixigo IPO details.

If you have applied for the ixigo IPO, you can do a ixigo IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the ixigo IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check ixigo IPO allotment status on Registrar site?

Step 1

Go to the IPO registrar's website, Link Intime India Private Ltd. - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2

Select the IPO from the dropbox; its name will be assigned after the allocation is complete.

Step 3

To view the status, select either the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Under application type, choose between ASBA and non-ASBA.

Step 5

Add the details for the mode you chose in Step 2.

Step 6

Once you've completed the captcha, click the submit button.

How to check ixigo IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- ixigo IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check ixigo IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- ixigo IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

ixigo IPO details

The Gurugram-based ixigo IPO is a combination of a new issue of equity shares worth ₹120 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 6.66 crore equity shares worth ₹620 crore by existing shareholders at the top end of the price band. This equates to a public offering of ₹740 crore.

The fresh issue's proceeds of ₹45 crore will be used to fund the company's working capital requirements, while ₹26 crore will be used for investments in technology and data science, such as cloud and server hosting, artificial intelligence and customer engagement. In addition, funds will be utilised to support inorganic expansion through acquisitions as well as general business objectives.

ixigo IPO GMP price today

ixigo IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +36. This indicates ixigo IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, ixigo IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹129 apiece, which is 38.71% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

