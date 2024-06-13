ixigo IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, key dates, step-by-step guide to check status
ixigo IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal. The IPO subscription was 98.34 times oversubscribed. Refund process for unallotted shares starts on Friday.
ixigo IPO allotment date: The ixigo IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, June 13). The investors who have applied for the issue can check ixigo IPO allotment status today on ixigo IPO registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The ixigo IPO commenced subscription on Monday, June 10, and ended on Wednesday, June 12. On the final day of bidding, ixigo IPO subscription status was 98.34 times.
