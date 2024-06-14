ixigo IPO allotment status out. Latest GMP, how to check application status for Le Travenues Technology shares
Ixigo IPO allotment status can be checked online through the BSE website and the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Ixigo IPO registrar.
Ixigo IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of online travel agency Le Travenues Technology Ltd, popularly known by its brand name ixigo, ended on June 12 and received strong subscription. As the bidding period is now over, investors now watch out for Ixigo IPO allotment status which has been finalised.
