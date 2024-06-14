Ixigo IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of online travel agency Le Travenues Technology Ltd, popularly known by its brand name ixigo, ended on June 12 and received strong subscription. As the bidding period is now over, investors now watch out for Ixigo IPO allotment status which has been finalised.

Ixigo IPO allotment date was June 13 and the share allotment has been finalised. The public issue opened for subscription on June 10 and closed on June 12.

Investors can check Ixigo IPO allotment status online through the BSE website and the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Ixigo IPO registrar.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of those who received share allotment and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 14. Ixigo IPO listing date is June 18.

Investors can do Ixigo IPO allotment status check online by following a few simple steps mentioned below. Here’s how to check ixigo IPO allotment status online.

Ixigo IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime:

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Le Travenues Technology Limited’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Choose among PAN, Application No., DP Id and Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’.

Your Le Travenues Technology IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ixigo IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Step 1: Visit allotment page on BSE's official website on this link https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type", select ‘Equity’.

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

Your Ixigo IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ixigo IPO GMP Today

Ixigo IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹30 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that the equity shares of Ixigo are trading higher by ₹30 than their issue price of ₹93 per share, in the grey market.

Considering the Ixigo IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated Ixigo IPO listing price is ₹123 per share, a premium of 32.26% to the issue price.

Ixigo IPO Subscription Status

Ixigo IPO got subscribed 98.10 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 53.95 times in the retail category, 106.73 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category, and 110.25 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Ixigo IPO Details

Ixigo IPO opened for subscription on June 10 and closed on June 12. Ixigo IPO allotment date is today and the basis of allotment is finalized. The IPO listing date is June 18.

Ixigo IPO price band was set at ₹88 to ₹93 per share and the IPO lot size was 161 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹740.10 crore from the issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 6.67 crore share aggregating to ₹620.10 crore.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd already raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening.

The company proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds towards part-funding working capital requirements, investments in cloud infrastructure and technology andfunding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd and JM Financial are the book running lead managers of the ixigo IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

