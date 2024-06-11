ixigo IPO booked over 4 times on day 2 so far on strong demand from retail investors; check GMP, subscription status
ixigo IPO: ixigo IPO subscription was 4.69 times oversubscribed on the second day, with retail investors bidding 12.32 times and non-institutional investors 8.20 times. Analysts expect potential listing gains of over 20% due to high interest.
ixigo IPO subscription status: Le Travenues Technology's initial public offering (IPO), which runs the travel booking website ixigo, was subscribed to 4.69 times at 12:45 IST, on Tuesday, the second day of subscription.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started