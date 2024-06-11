ixigo IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply to Le Travenues Technology IPO?
ixigo IPO GMP today: Shares of ixigo brand's parent Le Travenues Technology Ltd are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today, say observers
ixigo IPO day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of ixigo, which opened on 10th June 2024, has received a robust response from primary market investors. The public issue worth ₹740.10 crore will remain open till 12th June 2024. The company has fixed the ixigo IPO price band at ₹88 to ₹93 per equity share, and the book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. ixigo IPO is a mix of fresh problems and offers for sale (OFS). The company has reserved ₹620.10 crore for OFS, while ₹120 crore is aimed at issuance of fresh issues. As per the ixigo IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked 1.95 times. Despite the volatility in the Indian stock market, the grey market remained steady regarding the ixigo IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the ixigo parent Le Travenues Technology Limited are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today.
