ixigo IPO day 3: Latest GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not to Le Travenues Technology IPO?
ixigo IPO GMP: Shares of the ixigo brand parent Le Travenues Technology are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today
ixigo IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of 'ixigo' parent Le Travenues Technology Limited hit the Indian primary market on June 10 2024. ixigo IPO will remain open until June 12, 2024, so investors have just one day to apply for this mainboard public issue. After the first two days of bidding, the ixigo IPO subscription status signals a strong response from investors. According to stock market observers, the grey market has remained steady on the ixigo IPO despite a range-bound session in the secondary market. They said that shares of 'ixigo' brand parent Le Travenues Technology Limited are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today.
