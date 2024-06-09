Ixigo IPO: From price band to GMP - here are 10 things to know before you subscribe to the issue
The shares of ixigo IPO are available at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market premium (GMP), as per investorgain.com.
Le Travenues Technology, an online travel booking platform under the brand name ixigo, is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) next week. The IPO will open for bidding on June 10 and and close on June 12.
