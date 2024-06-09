The shares of ixigo IPO are available at a premium of ₹ 23 in the grey market premium (GMP), as per investorgain.com.

Le Travenues Technology, an online travel booking platform under the brand name ixigo, is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) next week. The IPO will open for bidding on June 10 and and close on June 12.

On Friday, the online travel platform announced that it had raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription.

Ixigo is a tech company that empowers Indian travelers to plan, book, and manage their journeys by train, air, bus, and hotel. As the leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) for the 'next billion customers,' ixigo focuses on localized content and app features tailored to the needs of tier II and tier III travelers. Leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science-driven technologies, ixigo helps travelers make smarter travel decisions through its OTA platforms, which include websites and mobile applications.

According to a PTI report, shares were purchased by Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund, Tata Digital India Fund, Bay Capital Holdings, Steadview Capital Mauritius, and ixigo co-founders Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar.

The firm allocated 75% of the issue size to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% to non-institutional investors, and 10% to retail investors. Investors can bid on a minimum of 161 shares and multiples thereof.

Here are 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the Ixigo IPO -

ixigo IPO details.

Ixigo IPO date: The IPO will remain open for subscription on June 10 and will close to June 12.

Ixigo IPO price band: The price band of the online travel portal has been fixed at ₹88 to ₹93 per share.

Ixigo IPO size: The Gurugram-based ixigo IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares valued at ₹120 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 6.66 crore equity shares worth ₹620 crore by existing shareholders at the upper end of the price band.

Ixigo IPO lot size: Investors can place bids for a minimum of 161 shares and in multiples of that amount. The minimum investment required from retail investors is ₹14,973.

Ixigo IPO promoters: The promoters of Le Travenues Tech Ltd who will be selling shares through the Ixigo IPO include SAIF Partners India IV Ltd, Peak XV Partners Investments V (formerly SCI Investments V), Micromax Informatics Ltd, Placid Holdings, Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd, Madison India Capital HC, Aloke Bajpai, and Rajnish Kumar.

Ixigo IPO allotment date: The allotment of the upcoming IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Ixigo IPO listing date: The IPO is scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Ixigo IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Ixigo IPO book-running managers: The book-running lead managers of the IPO are Axis Capital Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly Idfc Securities Ltd) and Jm Financial Limited.

Ixigo IPO GMP: The shares of ixigo IPO are available at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market premium (GMP), as per investorgain.com.

