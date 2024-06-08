ixigo IPO: Gurgaon-based company garners ₹333 crore via anchor book ahead of public issue
ixigo IPO raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors ahead of its debut on June 10. Major investors include Nomura, Morgan Stanley, and HDFC MF. Subscription period ends on June 12.
The ixigo IPO, which is set to debut on D-Street on Monday, June 10, has already raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors. The subscription period for Le Travenues Technology's initial public offering will wrap up on Wednesday, June 12.
