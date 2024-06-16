ixigo IPO: Here's what GMP signals ahead of listing on June 18
Ahead of listing, the shares of ixigo IPO are trading at a premium of ₹29 in the grey market premium (GMP), as per investorgain.com. This indicates that Ixigo's equity shares are trading ₹29 higher than their issue price of ₹93 per share in the grey market.
The initial public offering (IPO) of the online travel agency Le Travenues Technology Ltd, widely recognized by its brand name ixigo, concluded on June 12 with strong subscription.
