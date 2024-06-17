ixigo IPO listing date fixed. GMP signals strong debut of Le Travenues Technology shares
ixigo IPO GMP: Shares of Le Travenues Technology Limited are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today, say market observers
ixigo IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of 'ixigo' brand parent company Le Travenues Technology Limited, a pivotal moment for investors, has been set for 18th June 2024. This date, as per the information available on the Indian stock market exchanges, has been strategically chosen for the listing of ixigo IPO. This means ixigo shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE, becoming available for trade from 10:00 AM. ixigo shares will be listed in the 'B' category of securities, as per the BSE notice. Ahead of the ixigo IPO listing date, the grey market is hinting that shares of the online travel agency company will have a strong debut on Dalal Street. According to stock market observers, shares of Le Travenues Technology are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹30 today.
