ixigo IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of 'ixigo' brand parent company Le Travenues Technology Limited, a pivotal moment for investors, has been set for 18th June 2024. This date, as per the information available on the Indian stock market exchanges, has been strategically chosen for the listing of ixigo IPO. This means ixigo shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE, becoming available for trade from 10:00 AM. ixigo shares will be listed in the 'B' category of securities, as per the BSE notice. Ahead of the ixigo IPO listing date, the grey market is hinting that shares of the online travel agency company will have a strong debut on Dalal Street. According to stock market observers, shares of Le Travenues Technology are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹30 today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ixigo IPO GMP today Market observers said that today's ixigo IPO GMP (grey market premium) is ₹30, which is ₹6 higher than the ixigo IPO GMP available ahead of the ixigo IPO subscription opening date. This means, grey market has gone bullish on ixigo IPO after the Indian primary market investors gave a strong response to the initial offer, indicating a high demand for the shares. Observers said that this strong subscription and bullish mood on Dalal Street could be the possible combination of reasons that are fueling ixigo IPO GMP.

What does this ixigo IPO GMP mean? According to stock market observers, the ixigo IPO GMP today is ₹30, which means the grey market expects that the ixigo IPO listing price will be around ₹123 ( ₹93 + ₹30). So, the grey market expects that Le Travenues Technology's share price will have a strong debut on Dalal Street, and lucky allottees may expect around a 32 percent listing gain on their investments.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

However, it's crucial to note that stock market observers have strongly cautioned that GMP is not an ideal indicator of the possible listing gain. They emphasize that the grey market is non-regulated and has no correlation with the company's financials. It's advised to rely on something other than the grey market hints and stick to the basics. They advised ixigo IPO allottees to maintain the conviction they had at the time of investment. Market experts suggested ixigo IPO allottees to rely on the financials of the company instead of the grey market premium, underlining the importance of making informed decisions based on the company's financial health.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!