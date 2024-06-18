ixigo IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see strong debut of Le Travenues Technology shares
ixigo IPO GMP today: The grey market is signaling that Le Travenues Technology shares may list around ₹123 apiece, say market observers
ixigo IPO: The listing date of the 'ixigo' brand parent company, Le Travenues Technology Limited, has been fixed on 18th June 2024, i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the equity shares of Le Travenues Technology Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. The 'B' group of securities on the BSE is a category that includes companies that do not meet the stringent requirements of the 'A' group, but are still considered to be of good quality. This means, ixigo shares will be come available on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM during Tuesday dealings.
