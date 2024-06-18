ixigo IPO: The listing date of the 'ixigo' brand parent company, Le Travenues Technology Limited, has been fixed on 18th June 2024, i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the equity shares of Le Travenues Technology Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. The 'B' group of securities on the BSE is a category that includes companies that do not meet the stringent requirements of the 'A' group, but are still considered to be of good quality. This means, ixigo shares will be come available on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM during Tuesday dealings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, ixigo share price may have a strong debut on Dalal Street as the company offers seamless travel experience. They said that trave sector in India is set to grow up to 22 percent by FY30 and the company may benefit from this growth. Experts said the ixigo IPO listing price could be around ₹120 to ₹125. Meanwhile, the grey market is also signaling strong debut of ixigo share price. According to stock market observers, shares of Le Travenues Technology Limited are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.

ixigo IPO listing price prediction Speaking on the Ixigo IPO listing, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, “After garnering an overwhelming subscription response, Le Travenues Technology Ltd (Ixigo) is all set to make a positive debut at the bourses on Tuesday. The company is set to list at a premium of around 30 percent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asked about the ixigo IPO listing price range, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "Despite facing challenges in FY22 due to the pandemic, the company is resilient and poised for significant growth starting from FY23 onwards. Discover the innovative solutions and exceptional service that ixigo offers for a seamless travel experience. We expect a listing at around ₹120 to ₹125 per share.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

"The Ixigo IPO is set to debut in the market on 18 June, and I expect it to land a premium listing. Looking at the oversubscription in anchor investor, QIB, and retail investor segments, I expect a 35-50% premium listing on the debut date." Said VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered RA and Co-Founder of SMT.

ixigo IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, ixigo IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30, which means the grey market is expecting that ixigo IPO listing price would be around ₹123 ( ₹93 + 30), which is around 32 percent higher from the upper price band of ixigo IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!