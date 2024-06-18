LIVE UPDATES

ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: ixigo share price extends gain after a strong debut

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 10:49 AM IST

ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: According to stock market analysts, the ixigo share price may make an impressive debut on Dalal Street since the firm provides a flawless travel experience. According to experts, the ixigo IPO offering price might range between ₹ 120 to ₹ 125.