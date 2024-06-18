ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: Shares of Le Travenues Technology, which operates travel booking site, ixigo is all set to make its D-Street debut at 10:00 IST today. During the three-day subscription period, investors responded enthusiastically to ixigo IPO, which opened on Monday, June 10, and ended on Wednesday, June 12. ixigo IPO subscription status is 98.34 times, on the last day of bidding today.
The offer price was fixed in the range of ₹88 and ₹93 per share. Le Travenues Technology raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors. Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM)for the offer include Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial.
ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: Analysts on bumper listing
According to Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, this stellar performance and aligns with the enormous investor reaction during the IPO, which had a subscription rate of 98 times. Le Travenues' robust listing is a good indication, indicating that investors are confident in the company's long-term development potential in the online travel business. Investors are recommended to hold their positions with a stop loss of ₹111.
ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: ixigo share price extends gain after a bumper debut
ixigo share price extended gains after making its stock market debut on Tuesday. At 10:37 IST on the NSE, the ixigo share price was trading at ₹147.14 apiece, up nearly 7%. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹149.19 per share on the NSE.
The stock climbed by 10% on the BSE following its listing in an upbeat market. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹149.17 per share on the BSE.
ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: ixigo share price opens with a premium of 48.5% at ₹138.10 apiece versus issue price of ₹93 apiece on NSE
Today, the ixigo share price debuted positively on the stock exchanges. It outperformed market analysts' expectations by listing more than 10% higher than their projections. Market experts anticipated ixigo share price to open in the range of ₹120 to ₹125 per share. On BSE, ixigo share price today opened at ₹135 apiece, up 45.16% than the issue price.
ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: Here's all you need to know about Le Travenues Technology
Le Travenues Technology, founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, is one ofcountry's top online travel aggregator, assisting passengers in planning, booking, and managing their travels by train, air, bus, and hotel.
According to market analysts, the IPO of Le Travenues ltd (ixigo) provides investors with a one-of-a-kind chance to participate in a major participant in India's online travel agency (OTA) sector, with a focus on the “next billion users."
ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: Here's what GMP hints ahead of listing
ixigo IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +30.50. This indicates ixigo share price were trading at a premium of ₹30.50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Given the top end of the IPO price band and the existing grey market premium, the predicted listing price for the ixigo IPO was ₹123.5 per share, which is 32.8% more than the IPO price of ₹93.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
