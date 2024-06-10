Ixigo IPO opens today: Check GMP, key dates of Le Travenues Technology IPO. Should you subscribe or not?
Ixigo IPO price band has been set at ₹88 to ₹93 per share. The IPO lot size is 161 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,973.
Ixigo IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of online travel booking company Le Travenues Technology Ltd, popularly known by its brand name ixigo, opens for subscription today, June 10. Ixigo is a technology company focused on allowing Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started