ixigo IPO oversubscribed by 43.89 times on the last day of bidding so far, NIIs steal the show; check GMP, key dates
ixigo IPO by Le Travenues Technology sees high demand, oversubscribed on the final day. Non-institutional investors and retail investors show strong interest, with QIBs subscribing 79%.
ixigo IPO subscription status live: During the three-day subscription period, investors responded enthusiastically to Le Travenues Technology's initial public offering, which manages the travel booking site ixigo. The ₹740 crore offering, which opened on Monday, June 10, will end today (Wednesday, June 12). ixigo IPO subscription status is 43.89 times, at 13:51 IST, on the last day of bidding today.
