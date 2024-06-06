Ixigo IPO to open on June 10; here are 10 key things to know from RHP before subscribing to the ₹740-crore issue
Ixigo IPO by Le Travenues Technology Ltd opens on June 10 with a price band of ₹88 to ₹93 per share. The issue closes on June 12, allocating 75% to QIBs, 15% to non-institutional investors, and 10% to retail investors.
Ixigo IPO: The initial public offering of Le Travenues Technology Ltd that operates travel booking platform Ixigo is scheduled to open on Monday, June 10. The issue, with a price band of ₹88 to ₹93 per share, will close on Wednesday, June 12, and bids for anchor investors will be open for one day on Friday, June 7.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started