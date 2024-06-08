ixigo IPO to open on June 10; here's what GMP indicates ahead of public issue
ixigo IPO: Ixigo IPO by Le Travenues Technology Ltd opens on June 10 with a price band of ₹88 to ₹93 per share. The issue closes on June 12, allocating 75% to QIBs, 15% to non-institutional investors, and 10% to retail investors.
Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which owns the travel booking website ixigo, is scheduled to open on Monday, June 10 for subscription, and will conclude on Wednesday, June 12. ixigo IPO announced on Friday that it had raised ₹333 crore from anchor investors ahead of its debut share offer for public subscription.
