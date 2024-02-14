Ixigo's parent Le Travenues Technology refiles draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO
The IPO comprises a combination of fresh issuance of shares valued at ₹120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 6,66,77,674 equity shares by existing shareholders.
Travel aggregator Ixigo's parent company Le Travenues Technology has resubmitted its draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The travel company is backed by SAIF Partners India IV, Peak XV and Micromax
