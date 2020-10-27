Jack Ma’s Ant set to raise $35 billion in biggest-ever IPO

Ant began when Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. launched the Alipay payments app in 2004 as an escrow service for buyers and sellers on Ma’s e-commerce website. In 2013, they were given the ability to save money and earn interest on the balances stored on their accounts. The firm then started offering credit to small businesses, branching out from its consumer-finance focus, and eventually expanded to services such as block chain, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.