Jack Ma's blunt words just cost him $35 billion

In that speech, apart from labeling the global banking Basel Accords as an “old people’s club," Ma said “systemic risk" is not the issue in China. Rather, China’s biggest risk is that it “lacks a financial ecosystem." Chinese banks are like “pawn shops", where collateral and guarantees are the hard currencies. As a result, some decided to go so big they are not allowed to fail. “As the Chinese like to say, if you borrow 100,000 yuan from the bank, you are a bit scared; if you borrow a million yuan, both you and the bank are a little nervous; but if you take a 1 billion yuan loan, you are not scared at all, the bank is," Ma said.