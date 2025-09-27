Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. The focus now shifts towards Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment date, which is expected to be announced soon.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 24 to September 26, and Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment date is likely 29 September 2025, Monday. However, Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment status can be declared during the weekend. The IPO listing date is October 1, and the equity shares will be listed on both the exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 30, and initiate refunds on the same day.

Also Read | Fabtech Technologies IPO opens on 29 September: 10 key things to know

Investors can check Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Jain Resource Recycling IPO registrar.

In order to do Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps. Here are steps to check Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment status.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Jain Resource Recycling Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Jain Resource Recycling Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Jain Resource Recycling Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP Today Jain Resource Recycling shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a steady grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP today is ₹6 per share. This means that in the grey market, Jain Resource Recycling shares are trading higher by ₹6 than their issue price.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹238 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.59% to the IPO price of ₹232 per share.

Also Read | Om Freight Forwarders IPO:10 key things to know before subscribing

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Subscription Status, Key details The public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, and closed on Friday, September 26. Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment date is likely September 29, Monday, and the IPO listing date is October 1. Jain Resource Recycling shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO price band was set at ₹220 to ₹232 per share. The company raised ₹1,250 crore from the book-building issue, which is a combination of fresh issue of 2.16 crore equity shares worth ₹500 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.23 crore share aggregating to ₹750 crore.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO has been subscribed 15.90 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 3.62 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 5.30 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 25.29 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Jain Resource Recycling IPO registrar.