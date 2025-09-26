Jain Resource Recycling IPO Day 3: Check latest GMP, subscription status - apply or not?

Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP

Jain Resource Recycling IPO is witnessing muted interest in the grey market, with a grey market premium (GMP) has fallen to ₹3.5 from ₹17 earlier. This suggests that the shares are still trading above the issue price but not by much. At the current premium, the stock is expected to list near ₹235.5, which would be about 1.51 percent higher than the upper end of the price band set at ₹232.