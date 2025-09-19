Jain Resource Recycling IPO: Price band set at ₹220-232 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Sep 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Jain Resource Recycling IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>220 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>232 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.
Jain Resource Recycling IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 220 to 232 per equity share of the face value of 2. The Jain Resource Recycling IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 and will close on Friday, September 26. The allocation to anchor investors for the Jain Resource Recycling IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 23.

