Jain Resource Recycling IPO to open tomorrow: GMP, price band, key dates among 10 things investors must know

Jain Resource Recycling IPO opens on September 24, aiming to raise 1,250 crore. The issue includes a fresh share sale and an offer for sale, with a price band of 220-232 per share. Retail investors can apply for lots of 64 shares.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 Sep 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Jain Resource Recycling IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of Jain Resource Recycling is set to hit the primary market tomorrow, September 24, amid heightened activity in the primary market.

It is among the three IPOs set to open on Wednesday, including BMW Ventures and Epack Prefab Technologies. Apart from this, six more issues will also see bidding, which could create some liquidity pressure in the secondary market.

The Jain Metal Group is a prominent player in the recycling and production of non-ferrous metals in India. The group primarily focuses on the recycling of non-ferrous metal scrap, with a product portfolio that includes: (i) lead and lead alloy ingots, (ii) copper and copper ingots, and (iii) aluminium and aluminium alloys.

The group operates through three recycling facilities located at SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi, Chennai. As of July 31, 2025, these facilities have a combined actual production capacity of 308,306 MTPA.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO: 10 key details

Ahead of the Jain Resource Recycling IPO, here are 10 things that investors must know:

1. Jain Resource Recycling IPO dates

Jain Resource Recycling IPO will open for bidding on Wednesday, September 23 and close on Friday, September 26.

2. Jain Resource Recycling IPO size

The company is looking to raise 1,250 crore. The issue is a mix of fresh share sale worth 500 crore and an offer for sale, amounting to 750 crore.

3. Jain Resource Recycling IPO price band

The shares of the company will be available in a price band of 220 to 232 per share. Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 64 shares. Retail investors need to pay 14,848 at the upper end of the price band.

4. Jain Resource Recycling IPO objective

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue ( 500 crore) for pre-payment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by it, and general corporate purposes.

5. Jain Resource Recycling IPO reservation

In the upcoming Jain Resource Recycling IPO, not less than 75% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10% for retail investors and not more than 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

6. Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP

The company is enjoying a healthy grey market premium (GMP). As per market sources, Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP today is 22, higher than the last few days. This means shares of Jain Resource Recycling are trading 22 above the upper end of the price band.

At the prevailing GMP and supposed issue price, Jain Resource Recycling IPO listing could occur at 254, a premium of 9.48% over 232.

7. Jain Resource Recycling listed peers

The company's listed peers include Gravita India and Pondy Oxides and Chemicals. They are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 times and 55.24 times, respectively.

8. Jain Resource Recycling key customers

Jain Resource Recycling caters to customers across various industries, including lead-acid batteries, electrical and electronics, pigments, and the automotive sector. Its clientele includes prominent names such as Vedanta Limited – Sterlite Copper, Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited, and Yash Resources Recycling Limited, as well as global customers like Mitsubishi Corporation and Nissan Trading Co.

9. Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment, listing details

Following the closure of the Jain Resource Recycling IPO, the allocation for the same will be finalised on September 29. Meanwhile, the tentative listing date has been set as October 1.

10. Jain Resource Recycling IPO BRLMs

Dam Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and PL Capital are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs), and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

