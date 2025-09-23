Jain Resource Recycling IPO to open tomorrow: GMP, price band, key dates among 10 things investors must know

Jain Resource Recycling IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of Jain Resource Recycling is set to hit the primary market tomorrow, September 24, amid heightened activity in the primary market.

It is among the three IPOs set to open on Wednesday, including BMW Ventures and Epack Prefab Technologies. Apart from this, six more issues will also see bidding, which could create some liquidity pressure in the secondary market.

The Jain Metal Group is a prominent player in the recycling and production of non-ferrous metals in India. The group primarily focuses on the recycling of non-ferrous metal scrap, with a product portfolio that includes: (i) lead and lead alloy ingots, (ii) copper and copper ingots, and (iii) aluminium and aluminium alloys.

The group operates through three recycling facilities located at SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi, Chennai. As of July 31, 2025, these facilities have a combined actual production capacity of 308,306 MTPA.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO: 10 key details Ahead of the Jain Resource Recycling IPO, here are 10 things that investors must know:

1. Jain Resource Recycling IPO dates Jain Resource Recycling IPO will open for bidding on Wednesday, September 23 and close on Friday, September 26.

2. Jain Resource Recycling IPO size The company is looking to raise ₹1,250 crore. The issue is a mix of fresh share sale worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale, amounting to ₹750 crore.

3. Jain Resource Recycling IPO price band The shares of the company will be available in a price band of ₹220 to ₹232 per share. Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 64 shares. Retail investors need to pay ₹14,848 at the upper end of the price band.

4. Jain Resource Recycling IPO objective The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue ( ₹500 crore) for pre-payment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by it, and general corporate purposes.

5. Jain Resource Recycling IPO reservation In the upcoming Jain Resource Recycling IPO, not less than 75% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10% for retail investors and not more than 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

6. Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP The company is enjoying a healthy grey market premium (GMP). As per market sources, Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP today is ₹22, higher than the last few days. This means shares of Jain Resource Recycling are trading ₹22 above the upper end of the price band.

At the prevailing GMP and supposed issue price, Jain Resource Recycling IPO listing could occur at ₹254, a premium of 9.48% over ₹232.

7. Jain Resource Recycling listed peers The company's listed peers include Gravita India and Pondy Oxides and Chemicals. They are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 times and 55.24 times, respectively.

8. Jain Resource Recycling key customers Jain Resource Recycling caters to customers across various industries, including lead-acid batteries, electrical and electronics, pigments, and the automotive sector. Its clientele includes prominent names such as Vedanta Limited – Sterlite Copper, Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited, and Yash Resources Recycling Limited, as well as global customers like Mitsubishi Corporation and Nissan Trading Co.

9. Jain Resource Recycling IPO allotment, listing details Following the closure of the Jain Resource Recycling IPO, the allocation for the same will be finalised on September 29. Meanwhile, the tentative listing date has been set as October 1.

10. Jain Resource Recycling IPO BRLMs Dam Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and PL Capital are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs), and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.