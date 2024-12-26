Upcoming IPO: Mangal Electrical Industries has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares up to ₹450 crore with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹90 crore through preferential allotment, rights issue, or any other method. Upon successful completion of this pre-IPO placement, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced by the same quantum.

The proceeds from the new issue will be utilised for several purposes. A total of ₹96.03 crore will be allocated to repay or prepay some of the company's outstanding borrowings; ₹120 crore will be used for capital expenditure, which includes expanding the facility at Unit IV in Reengus, Sikar District, Rajasthan, and carrying out civil works at the company's existing head office in Jaipur to optimise space usage and increase storage capacity.

Additionally, ₹122 crore will be dedicated to funding the company's working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

In the public offer, not more than 50% of the issue is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and at least 15% and 35% of the net offer is assigned to non-institutional and retail individual bidders respectively.

About the company Mangal Electrical Industries specialises in trading CRGO and CRNO coils and amorphous ribbons. In addition to trading, Mangal Electrical manufactures transformers and customized solutions for the power infrastructure sector. Its transformer portfolio ranges from single-phase units with a 5 KVA capacity to medium-power three-phase units with capacities up to 10 MVA. The company also provides EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services for setting up electrical substations, catering specifically to the power infrastructure domain.

The company markets its products under the well-recognized brand name Mangal Electrical, which has a strong reputation and brand recall value.

The company has five production facilities in Rajasthan with an aggregate production capacity for 16,200 MT for CRGO, 7,50,000 KVA for transformers and 75,000 units for ICB and 2,400 MT for Amorphous units per annum.

As of November 30, 2024, Mangal Electrical Industries reported an order book of ₹97.87 crore. The company’s revenue from operations grew by 26.86%, rising from ₹354.31 crore in FY 2023 to ₹449.48 crore in FY 2024. Profit after tax increased from ₹24.74 crore in FY 2023 to ₹20.95 crore in FY 2024.