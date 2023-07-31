Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Lender files papers with SEBI for ₹575-crore issue1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Jana SFB IPO: Jana Small Finance Bank has filed its DRHP with market regulator SEBI for the second time. Reuters reported that the lender has resubmitted its application for an IPO. Jana SFB IPO consits of a fresh issue of up to ₹575 crore and OFS of up to 4,051,516 equity shares.
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd (Jana SFB) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×